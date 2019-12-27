FEARLESS FRESHMEN: South Carolina Upstate’s Hammond, Bryson Mozone and Tommy Bruner have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 34.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Keydets are 0-8 when they score 77 points or fewer and 5-0 when they exceed 77 points. The Spartans are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: VMI has lost its last five road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 11.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams. The Keydets have averaged 13 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

