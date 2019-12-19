LEADING THE WAY: Nolley has averaged 18.5 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Hokies. Wabissa Bede has paired with Nolley and is putting up 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. The Keydets are led by Gilkeson, who is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 77.

WINNING WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least eight offensive rebounds. The Hokies are 3-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Both VMI and Virginia Tech are ranked at the top of Division 1 when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Keydets are ranked third in the country with 11.3 3-pointers made per game this season while the Hokies are ranked fifth at 11 per game.

