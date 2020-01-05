Morgan Jones scored 16 points and Nicki Ekhomu finished with 15 points for Florida State.

The Seminoles finished the first half on a 13-1 run. Ekhomu scored eight points during the spurt, and her 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining gave Florida State a 39-26 lead at halftime.

The Hurricanes (9-5, 1-2) rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit and got within 54-47 on Brianna Jackson’s layup with 8:42 remaining in the fourth quarter before Florida State responded with seven unanswered points.

Miami center and preseason ACC Player of the Year Beatrice Mompremier missed the game because of a foot injury.

Mykea Gray scored 21 points for the Hurricanes.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles’ dominance on the boards ended against Miami, which had a 36-33 rebounding edge. The Seminoles had outrebounded their first 14 opponents.

Miami: The Hurricanes are 0-3 in home games against nationally ranked teams. Miami lost 75-53 to No. 7 Oregon State on Nov. 29 and No. 14 Indiana beat the Hurricanes 58-45 on Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles return home and face Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Miami: The Hurricanes will play the second of a three-game homestand against No. 7 Louisville on Thursday.

