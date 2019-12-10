Judson’s 33 points on 23% shooting represented the worst marks by a Purdue Fort Wayne opponent this season. Additionally, the Mastodons forced a season-high 26 turnovers.
Darius Jones had nine rebounds for the Eagles, who didn’t have a player score in double figures.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.