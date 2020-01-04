VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 40 percent of North Dakota’s points this season and 44 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Purdue Fort Wayne, Brian Patrick, Matt Holba, Dylan Carl and Marcus DeBerry have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne scoring.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Stewart has accounted for 51 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Mastodons are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 68 points. The Fighting Hawks are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Mastodons are 2-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne as a collective unit has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Summit League teams.

