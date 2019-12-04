Marvin Johnson had 16 points for the Panthers (4-4). Mack Smith added 12 points and Josiah Wallace 10.
Purdue Fort Wayne matches up against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Saturday. Eastern Illinois faces Green Bay at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.