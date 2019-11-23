Jomaru Brown had 15 points for the Colonels (3-4). He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Ty Taylor added 11 points. Darius Hicks had 6 points and 15 rebounds.
Cleveland St. takes on Robert Morris at home next Saturday. Eastern Kentucky plays South Carolina Upstate on the road next Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.