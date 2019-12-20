SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State’s Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Diarra has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last five games. Diarra has 19 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Saint Louis is a perfect 7-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Billikens are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Billikens. Saint Louis has 46 assists on 85 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Kansas State has assists on 48 of 69 field goals (69.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Kansas State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.7 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

