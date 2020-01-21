LEADING THE WAY: Davidson’s Grady has averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Jon Axel Gudmundsson has put up 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Billikens, Goodwin has averaged 16 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Hasahn French has put up 13.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gudmundsson has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Davidson is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Wildcats are 3-9 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Billikens. Davidson has 43 assists on 73 field goals (58.9 percent) across its past three contests while Saint Louis has assists on 26 of 74 field goals (35.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has attempted 24.7 free throws per game this season, the fifth-highest rate in the country. Davidson has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.3 foul shots per game (ranked 270th, nationally).

