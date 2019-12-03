OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mateo Eschelk has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Paul Quinn field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 23 field goals and nine assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Tigers put up 65.4 points per contest across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD