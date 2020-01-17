SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City’s Jordan Giles, Jahshire Hardnett and Rob Whitfield have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Roos scoring over the last five games.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Roos have scored 71.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 63.9 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Alessandro Lever has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Roos are 0-8 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Antelopes are 0-10 when allowing 69 or more points and 6-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Roos are 3-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all WAC teams. The Antelopes have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

