SUPER SENIORS: Utah Valley has benefited heavily from its seniors. Isaiah White, TJ Washington, Brandon Averette, Casdon Jardine and Trey Woodbury have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 68 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Antelopes have allowed just 67.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 71.8 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 20 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wolverines are 0-6 when they allow 74 or more points and 8-7 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Antelopes are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 8-4 when they exceed 62.

COLD SPELL: Utah Valley has lost its last three road games, scoring 56.7 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all WAC teams. The Antelopes have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

