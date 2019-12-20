SLIPPING AT 70: Grand Canyon is 0-9 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Panthers are 1-4 this season when they fail to reach that mark.
DID YOU KNOW: The stout Eastern Illinois defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.1 percent, the 30th-best mark in the country. Grand Canyon has allowed opponents to shoot 46.4 percent from the field through 13 games (ranked 311th).
___
___
