LEADING THE WAY: Shaun Doss is averaging 12.5 points to lead the way for the Golden Lions. Markedric Bell is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of eight points per game. The Antelopes have been led by Jovan Blacksher Jr., who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Doss has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
RECENT GAMES: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has scored 50.5 points while allowing 90 points over its last five games. Grand Canyon has averaged 68.3 points and given up 83.7 over its last five.
