Kyson Rawls and Stanley Davis each added 13 points for Morgan State (3-2), which is led by its new coach, Kevin Broadus. Isaiah Burke and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. scored 10 points apiece.
Kristopher Warren led Regent with 13 points. The Royals, a member of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, were held to 16-of-52 shooting (31%), including 2 of 10 from 3-point range, and turned it over 24 times.
