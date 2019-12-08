Jalen Coleman-Lands led DePaul (9-1) with 17 points, but he made just 7 of 18 shots, including 3 of 10 from 3-point range. Paul Reed notched his seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 18 rebounds. He added four steals and blocked five shots. Romeo Weems and Jaylen Butz scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Blue Demons shot 41.5% overall but made just 7 of 18 foul shots (39%).
