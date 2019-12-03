BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Phoenix are led by JayQuan McCloud and Amari Davis. McCloud is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 assists while Davis is putting up 15.9 points per game. The Musketeers have been led by Tyrique Jones and Naji Marshall, who are averaging 14.3 and 14.4 per game, respectively.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 35.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Xavier has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.2 points while giving up 59.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Phoenix have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Musketeers. Xavier has an assist on 46 of 85 field goals (54.1 percent) over its past three outings while Green Bay has assists on 56 of 98 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay is ranked first in Division I with an average of 77.7 possessions per game.

