CLAMPING DOWN: The Phoenix have given up only 78.3 points per game to Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 84.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.LEAPING FOR LUCAS: Lucas has connected on 26.2 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Phoenix are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 71 points. The Panthers are 0-6 when allowing 75 or more points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Green Bay is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-10 when fewer than five Phoenix players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 12th nationally. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 71.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 214th).

