A Green 3-pointer capped a 20-4 run as Bryant broke away in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Hall Elisias added 10 points and Patrick Harding had 11 rebounds and nine points for Bryant.

Quinn Taylor had 14 points for the Peacocks (0-1). Derrick Woods added 11 rebounds.

Bryant takes on Northern Vermont-Lyndon at home on Friday. St. Peter’s plays Providence on the road on Saturday.

