STEPPING UP: North Alabama’s Blackmon has averaged 15.8 points while Emanuel Littles has put up seven points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Delta Devils, Green has averaged 19 points while Caleb Hunter has put up 11.2 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Blackmon has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all North Alabama field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 63.2 points per game and allowed 106.3 over its six-game road losing streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Delta Devils. North Alabama has 35 assists on 73 field goals (47.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 18 of 68 field goals (26.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 81.5 possessions per game.

