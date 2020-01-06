TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northern Iowa’s Green has averaged 18.4 points while Trae Berhow has put up 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Key has averaged 18.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jordan Barnes has put up 12.6 points, four rebounds and four assists.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 41.4 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

STREAK STATS: Northern Iowa has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 63.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sycamores have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has an assist on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Indiana State has assists on 45 of 87 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 76.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD