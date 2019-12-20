SENIOR STUDS: Northern Iowa’s Green, Spencer Haldeman and Isaiah Brown have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 34.1 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also converted 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

SLIPPING AT 73: Marshall is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Marshall is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Thundering Herd are 0-6 when opponents score more than 72.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Marshall offense has averaged 76.9 possessions per game, the 14th-most in Division I. Northern Iowa has not been as uptempo as the Thundering Herd and is averaging only 66.4 possessions per game (ranked 307th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD