DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have given up just 59 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 35.7 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 91.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Missouri State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 71.5 points while giving up 56.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Missouri State has 38 assists on 69 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Northern Iowa has assists on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game.

