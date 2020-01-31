.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Monarchs have scored 65.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 62.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 29.2 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

UNBEATEN WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 11-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Bulldogs are 5-5 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Monarchs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech has 39 assists on 82 field goals (47.6 percent) across its past three outings while Old Dominion has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech defense has allowed only 61 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs 19th among Division I teams. The Old Dominion offense has averaged 63.5 points through 22 games (ranked 296th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com