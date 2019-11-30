Guerriero, coming in as the FCS rushing leader at 139.0 yards per game, had 31 carries including touchdowns of 68, 24 and 1 yards. He set a Monmouth season rushing record, with 1,888 yards, passing David Sinisi, who had 1,674 in 2008.
Kenji Bahar added 249 yards passing, completing 19 of 32 throws with a touchdown.
Matt Considine threw for 196 yards with three scores and an interception for the Crusaders (7-6), the Patriot League champs. Starting quarterback Connor Degenhardt was just 2 of 7 with two early picks. Domenic Cozier rushed for 97 yards.
