The Chanticleers went on a 9-0 run after that, including five straight points by Gumbs-Frater. A Brewton dunk with 13 minutes left, pushed the lead into double digits as Coastal Carolina closed on a 42-18 run.

Eric Peaks Jr. and Langley each scored 16 points for the Pride. Michael Phifer had 14 points.

Coastal Carolina takes on Winthrop on the road on Saturday.

