Ta’Jay Dunlap and Solomon Smith topped the Warriors with 12 points apiece. Hunter Davis had 10 points.
The Paladins shot 54% from the floor, including 41% (11 of 27) from 3-point range. The two teams combined to take just 15 free throws in the game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD