Furman made 7 of 14 3-pointers in the first half and shot 57% to take a 42-39 lead. South Carolina Upstate shot 55% but had 10 turnovers the Paladins turned into 15 points.

Bryson Mozone tied a career high with 22 points for the Spartans (2-8). Tommy Bruner added 18 points and Everette Hammond had 17 points and seven rebounds. All three had 11 points in the second half when the Spartans shot 57%.

They got within one with 2:40 to play but Mounce dilled a 3 and Gurley had back-to-back baskets and Furman closed with a 9-1 run.

