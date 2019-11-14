KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jameer Nelson Jr. has directly created 44 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. Nelson has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31 percent. The Bears have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

