FEARLESS FRESHMEN: George Washington’s Jamison Battle, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Shawn Walker Jr. have collectively scored 35 percent of all Colonials points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Armel Potter has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Colonials have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gamecocks. South Carolina has 38 assists on 75 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three outings while George Washington has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SEC teams. The Gamecocks have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

