VARYING EXPERIENCE: Vermont has leaned on senior leadership this year while George Washington has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have collectively accounted for 58 percent of Vermont’s scoring this season and 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Armel Potter, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Jamison Battle have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this year and 72 percent of all Colonials points over their last five.

KEY FACILITATOR: Potter has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: George Washington is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Colonials are 1-6 when opponents score more than 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Colonials have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Catamounts. Vermont has 30 assists on 63 field goals (47.6 percent) over its previous three outings while George Washington has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Vermont has held opposing teams to 35.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

