South Dakota led by at least 14 points throughout the second half and the lead peaked at 26 with eight minutes remaining.

Stanley Umude had 12 points for South Dakota (4-0). Tyler Peterson added 12 points. Cody Kelley had 11 points for the Coyotes.

Yahuza Rasas had 12 points for the Tigers (0-3). Tyrik Armstrong added 10 points.

South Dakota takes on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Monday. Texas Southern plays Arkansas on the road on Tuesday.

