The Lancers, trailing 61-52 midway in the second half, had a 12-2 run to go out front 64-63 following consecutive 3-pointers by Rowell with 8:30 remaining.
Umude totaled 18 points and Kelley added 12 for South Dakota (6-1).
Acquaah finished with a career-best 37 points, making 5 of 12 from distance, for the Lancers (3-4).
South Dakota will travel to Northern Arizona Saturday for its next game. The Lancers will host UC Riverside on Wednesday.
