The Coyotes had a comfortable lead, 50-32, at the break but had to mount their own rally to come back for the win. After falling behind late, South Dakota charged back to go up 81-77 after Stanley Umude slammed home a dunk with 23 seconds remaining. Hagedorn added a free throw, then Ty Rowell answered with his third trey of the night to close to 82-80 with eight seconds remaining. South Dakota’s Cody Kelley made two free throws to seal the win. California Baptist’s Milan Acquaah drained a 3 for the final score.