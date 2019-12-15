Devante Carter had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-9), who now have lost eight straight. Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points.
Jermaine Bishop, who led the Spartans in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Loyola of Chicago plays Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Norfolk State plays Bowling Green on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.