Mustapha Traore added 10 points for Monmouth.

The Hawks held a 38-33 halftime lead. Norfolk State closed to 63-62 after Joe Bryant Jr. drained a 3 and Kashaun Hicks split a pair of free throws with 4:59 left. Monmouth responded with Marcus McClary hitting a jump shot and Hammond nailing a trey to pull ahead 70-62 at the 3:11 mark.

Bryant finished with 19 points and Jermaine Bishop had 16 for Norfolk State (3-5) which has lost four straight games. Whitley chipped in 13 points to go with seven assists.

Monmouth will play at Princeton on Dec. 10. Norfolk State will welcome Niagara Sunday.

