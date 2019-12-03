Hammond made 11 of 12 foul shots and grabbed nine rebounds.

Tommy Bruner had 19 points for South Carolina Upstate (2-7), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Josh Aldrich added 12 points and seven rebounds and Dalvin White had six assists.

Jomaru Brown had 17 points for the Colonels (3-5). Ty Taylor added 14 points. Tre King had 13 points and nine rebounds.

AD

South Carolina Upstate takes on Furman on the road on Sunday. Eastern Kentucky takes on Northern Kentucky on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD