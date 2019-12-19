SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth’s Hammond, Ray Salnave and Mustapha Traore have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ahmad Clark has directly created 45 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 64.

AD

COLD SPELL: Albany has lost its last five road games, scoring 58.4 points, while allowing 73 per game.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Albany’s offense has turned the ball over 14.3 times per game this season, but is averaging 18.3 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD