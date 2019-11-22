Monmouth built a 42-17 halftime lead as Kennesaw State made just 3 of 22 field goal attempts in the first half. The Owls had a scoreless streak of 6 minutes, 14 seconds and a 5:53 stretch in which they scored three points. They shot only slightly better in the second half, making 8 of 25 to improve to 23% for the game.

The game was part of the ASUN/MAAC Challenge.

Monmouth plays Stetson on Saturday. Kennesaw State looks for its first win against Iona on Saturday.

