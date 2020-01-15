LEADING THE WAY: South Carolina Upstate’s Hammond has averaged 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while Bryson Mozone has put up 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Jones has averaged 18.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Travis Fields, Jr. has put up 12.2 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Spartans have scored 77 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has accounted for 44 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 8-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Spartans are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

