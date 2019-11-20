FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marrow has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. Marrow has 30 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

LAST MEETING: Hampton scored 114 points and won by 59 over Regent when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton went 4-9 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Pirates put up 76.2 points per contest across those 13 contests.

