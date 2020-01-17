DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have given up just 70 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 79 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Marrow has been directly responsible for 59 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 2-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Pirates are 6-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 1-10 when they fall short of that total.

COMING UP SHORT: Hampton has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 65.1 points and allowing 88.3 points during those contests. UNC-Asheville has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the country. The Hampton defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

