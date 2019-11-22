Armel Potter topped the Colonials (1-4) with 19 points and six assists. Maceo Jack scored 14 and Jamison Battle added 13 points and six rebounds.
UMKC had a 36-29 advantage on the boards. The Kangaroos grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, leading to a 14-0 edge in second-chance points.
