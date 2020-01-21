BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nevada’s Harris has averaged 18.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jazz Johnson has put up 16.9 points. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Hardy has averaged 14.8 points while Bryce Hamilton has put up 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Runnin’ Rebels have scored 71 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Harris has accounted for 53 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and nine assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 13 or more 3-pointers. The Wolf Pack are 6-8 when the team hits fewer than 13 threes.

STREAK STATS: Nevada has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 66.8.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent, ranking the Runnin’ Rebels 10th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Nevada sits at just 24 percent (ranked 300th).

