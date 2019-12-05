FAB FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Domask, Barret Benson and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Domask has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The freshman forward has accounted for 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Southern Miss is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 2-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Salukis have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss has 33 assists on 71 field goals (46.5 percent) across its past three outings while Southern Illinois has assists on 50 of 72 field goals (69.4 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Southern Miss has averaged only 66.4 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Eagles are giving up 76.6 points per game over that stretch.

