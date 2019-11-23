After Greg Blue’s 34-yard field goal extended Alcorn State’s lead to 17-0, Harper connected with Juan Anthony Jr. for a 6-yard TD and hit Chris Blair for a 14-yard score and a 31-0 halftime lead.

The Braves clinched the SWAC’s East Division and will play either Southern or Grambling for the SWAC championship. Southern and Grambling square off for the West Division title next Saturday.

Harper completed 17 of 32 passes for 261 yards and tacked on an 11-yard TD run in the third quarter. Blair led the receivers with six catches for 136 yards. Niko Duffey ran for 74 yards on 12 carries as Alcorn State outgained the Tigers 352 yards to 105.

Jalon Jones was 7-of-14 passing for 102 yards with an interception for the Tigers (4-8, 3-4). He was also sacked four times. Jackson State managed just 3 yards rushing on 26 carries.

