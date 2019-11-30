Caleb Fields had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Red Wolves (5-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Canberk Kus added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jerry Johnson Jr. had 10 points.

Marquis Eaton had 1 point despite entering the matchup as the Red Wolves’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game.

Stephen F. Austin plays Arlington Baptist at home on Monday. Arkansas State faces Nebraska Omaha at home on Tuesday.

