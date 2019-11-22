Sophomore Jalen Cobb came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points for the Rams (3-1). He hit 6 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from distance.

Fordham shot 35% overall but sank 10 of 24 from distance (42%). Nevada shot 45% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc (13 of 31).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD