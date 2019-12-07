Trailing 53-42 at halftime, Air Force tied it a 68 on Sid Tomes’ free throws with 10:03 to play, but got no closer. Drew hit two 3-pointers in a 13-0 run and the Wolf Pack led by as many as 19 from there.

Nevada scored a season-high 47 points in the second half and Air Force scored a season-high 42 points in the first half.

Lavelle Scottie scored a season-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Falcons (4-6, 1-1). A.J. Walker scored a career-high 21 points and Caleb Morris had 12 points.

Nevada plays Brigham Young on the road on Tuesday. Air Force takes on Denver on the road next Saturday.

