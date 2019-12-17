BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Tigers are led by Harris and Carlos Marshall Jr.. Harris is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while Marshall is putting up 11 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Sycamores have been led by Key and Jordan Barnes. Key has averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while Barnes has put up 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

SHARING THE BURDEN: Tennessee State is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-4 when fewer than four Tigers players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sycamores. Indiana State has 36 assists on 79 field goals (45.6 percent) across its past three contests while Tennessee State has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is rated first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game and 13.4 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD