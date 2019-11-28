Calcaterra drained a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Toreros trailed 40-36. He hit another trey early in the second half to give the Toreros a 46-43 lead. San Diego remained out front but could not pull away until the final minutes when Calcaterra nailed his last 3-pointer for a 65-59 advantage with 3:38 left.
Eli Pemberton finished with career-best 30 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra (4-3).
___
